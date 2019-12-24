YORK – York County’s unemployment rate remained one of the lowest in the state in November.
According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.5 percent. That comes to 2.6 percent in October and 1.9 percent in November of last year.
In November, according to the labor department, York County’s labor force was made up of 7,292 people with 7,111 considered employed and 181 considered to be unemployed.
Counties with unemployment rates lower than York County’s were Antelope, Chase, Cherry, Custer, Fillmore, Jefferson, Kearney, Keya Paha, Knox, Perkins, Stanton and Wheeler.
Regarding the state as a whole, Nebraska’s preliminary unemployment rate for November was 3.1 percent. That was the same statewide rate for October.
“For the 11th straight month, the number of employed Nebraskans reached a record level,” said Commissioner of Labor John Albin.
Private industries with the most growth year over year were leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; and mining and construction. Month to month, the largest gains were in the area of trade, transportation and utility; professional and business services; and education and health.
