YORK – York County’s unemployment rate rose slightly in July to 3.4 percent, compared to 3.2 percent in June.
According to figures released by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the labor force in York County in July was 7,513 people – with 7,261 considered employed and 262 considered unemployed.
The rate in July, 2018, was 2.9 percent and the overall rate for last year was 2.5 percent – so the trend has gone slightly upward.
York County was pretty much middle-of-the-road when compared to the other 93 counties in the state – ranking 56th highest.
Counties with lower unemployment rates than York’s were Antelope, Boone, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cedar, Chase, Cherry, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dawson, Dixon, Dodge, Dundy, Fillmore, Furnas, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Greeley, Hamilton, Harlan, Hayes, Holt, Jefferson, Kearney, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball, Knox, Lancaster, Logan, Madison, McPherson, Merrick, Morrill, Nance, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Perkins, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Rock, Sarpy, Saunders, Sioux, Stanton, Thayer, Washington and Wheeler.
The statewide unemployment rate for July was 3.1 percent, which was up from June when the rate was 3 percent.
“The number of employed workers statewide increased again, with July being the seventh straight month of historically high employment,” said Commissioner of Labor John Albin. “Nebraska’s labor force participate rate, which measures the proportion of individuals working or looking for work, increased .7 percentage points from January to July and is one of the highest in the nation at 69.8 percent.”