YORK – Another light agenda is being planned for the York City Council’s next meeting.
This is an effort to reduce the number of people in attendance, due to the COVID-19 situation.
The preliminary agenda, at this time, includes the annual consideration of the contractor registrations and their occupation taxes. This is done every year at this time. These are the lists of all those who are registered to work within the York city limits.
The council will also consider the sale of the property at 818 Nebraska Avenue. This is part of the ongoing buy/rehab/sale housing project the city has been involved with for some time now.
They will also consider an application for downtown revitalization funds. A number have already been approved for this second phase of the project.
A letter of intent with Trane will be considered regarding a contract to implement an energy and operational savings project at the city auditorium.
They will also hear a recommendation to appoint Councilman Matt Wagner to the communications center advisory board.
It is expected that Mayor Barry Redfern will report on the city’s ongoing efforts to keep staff and the public safe, while employees continue social distancing practices and are still performing municipal work. This meeting will mark the end of two weeks of changes since the city had to close facilities to the public.
City employees continue to work, although they are not physically accessible to the general public. If anyone has a question or needs assistance in any area of city government, they can call or email those city officials.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m., in the council chambers, on Thursday.
Other topics that were postponed for the council’s last meeting (such as the discussion about ordinances regarding the allowance of group homes) continue to be postponed. These topics will be brought before the council again, the mayor says – they are just being postponed at this time because they continue to draw large attendance.
