YORK – The county will be upgrading its security systems at all county-owned buildings, including the courthouse.
The silent alarm system, activated by “panic buttons,” will be updated in the near future and will provide even better security protection for county employees.
York County Sheriff Lt. Josh Gillespie explained to the county commissioners this week that they received three bids from two companies. He said the preferred system was from Telephone Systems of Nebraska (TSN), a company that has already done extensive work in the courthouse.
He said that system was slightly higher in price than the low bid, but the low bid system was inferior to the one being bid by TSN and it came with an ongoing monthly charge that was not found with the preferred system.
Lt. Gillespie added that this particular system and bid was being recommended by the county’s safety and security committee.
He also noted that TSN has done all the work with security cameras in the courthouse, along with other tasks, and the company knows all the details of the county’s infrastructure.
“This will incorporate the other buildings as well, correct, for the aging offices, extension, historical society and roads?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
Lt. Gillespie said that was the case. “Yes, all the buildings would be able to have a level of security, also with panic buttons, that is included in this bid.”
The bid came in at $23,000.
“So in this case, there are good reasons to not go with the lowest bid,” said Commissioner Bulgrin.
“Yes, one reason is the ongoing monthly fee and the second reason is inferior features,” Gillespie responded.
“This is not a budgeted item, so we will need to decide where the money would come,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier.
“If you want to wait until the next fiscal year, you could, because we do have a security system in place,” Lt. Gillespie told the county board.
“In order to do employees justice, we need to move forward,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “There is still money left in the building improvement fund or we could take it out of miscellaneous general. I think the security and safety committee did great work on this and the safety of employees is paramount.”
The commissioners agreed to go with the $23,000 bid from Telephone Systems of Nebraska and the money for that system will be taken from the miscellaneous general fund.
