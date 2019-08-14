YORK – While the City of York’s valuation went up by $11 million, the county’s overall valuation went down by $300,000.
The figures were released Tuesday by the York County Assessor’s office, as they are now certified.
York County Assessor Ann Charlton said the amount of growth – the $11 million for the city – is reflective of new construction and improvements.
“This reflects what was here on Jan. 1, 2019, that wasn’t here on Jan. 1, 2018,” Charlton said.
She said the city’s total valuation came in at $565,918,753.
The county’s valuation was determined to be $3,379,659,089, compared to $3.4 billion last year.
The reasoning for the slight decrease in the county’s overall valuation is being attributed to a decrease in agricultural land value.
Charlton said the figures were certified earlier this year than in previous years. This fact will be helpful to the variety of entities that are currently formulating their budgets for the new fiscal year (such as municipalities, school districts, etc.).
Charlton said she sent out the valuation figures to the different entities Tuesday morning.
The figures for other political subdivisions (and their trends of up or down in the last year) will be published in the near future in the York News-Times.