YORK — Tuesday’s York County Health and Wellness Fair educated attendees, and also offered some free services.
A wide-ranging offering of health-related presentations included important and diverse topics about keeping healthy and well. Attendees could learn about understanding their prescriptions, keeping balanced, planning meals and Medicare. There was a chair Tai Chi class, and Richard McDougal and Nebraska Medical Mart each gave presentations.
In addition to well-being presentations, vendors were on-hand to answer health and lifestyle questions, and offer other important information. For example, Blue Valley Community Action had a station about their services, including the Foster Grandparent Program. Many of the Health Fair’s vendors offered freebies.
While the fair officially started at 8 a.m., early birds could get lab draws from York General starting at 6:45 a.m. York General provided flu shots and blood pressure checks as well. Wal-Mart had free vision screenings. For a nominal fee attendees could even treat themselves to a massage. Door prizes were given away during the event, too.
“I think the turnout was great,” said Carla Green of York County Aging Offices. Green also said plans are already underway for next year. “We are trying each year to grow and bring in new ideas for our community. We open the opportunity for any suggestions from the public or businesses if they would like to be a part next year.”
