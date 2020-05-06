YORK – The York County Commissioners decided 3-1 (with one member absent) to move forward with an owner-occupied housing rehab program that – if awarded – would result in the availability of $500,000 for owner-occupied improvement projects.
The county will have an investment of $50,000 with the grant to be $500,000 – if awarded.
The Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) has been assisting with the application process and would facilitate the program if the grant becomes reality.
Jim Warrelmann of SENDD explained during the commissioners’ regular meeting on Tuesday that the $500,000 would go to housing rehabilitation for qualified residents living inside corporate limits of all the municipalities in the county.
“The idea is to assist low to moderate income individuals to cover housing quality standards like windows, roofs, efficiency items, electrical systems, foundations, etc.,” Warrelmann explained. “This is not a remodeling program. It is to bring houses up to standards. We would do all the paper work, hire contractors, monitor the work.
This particular program would be identical to one that was already a success last year in Polk County, Warrelmann said. He also noted that SENDD has facilitated four or five other such programs in the past and they’ve all run smoothly.
The county’s $50,000 match requirement created some conversation. It had earlier been suggested that the money would come from the inheritance fund.
“My one question goes back to spending money out of the inheritance fund,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “Can we get these folks (beneficiaries of the program) to help pay that money back to the inheritance fund?”
The response was that applicants cannot be asked to reimburse the fund.
“This could also be a budgeted expense, not out of the inheritance fund, if you wanted,” offered Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier.
Bulgrin also asked who would sit on the committee that would oversee the review of individual applications for money – the members of that committee would be approved by the commissioners it was determined.
If the grant was awarded, this would provide rehabilitation opportunities for 25 qualified home owners.
“I don’t think York County will have a problem getting 25 houses,” Obermier said.
“There are already 26 pre-applications,” Warrelmann said. “I’m guessing you will have about 45 applications when it is all said and done.”
“I brought up before the idea of taking money out of the inheritance fund and giving it to the city to renovate the auditorium and the first thing I heard was that we didn’t want to set any precedence,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes. “So is using this money from the inheritance fund for this going to set any precedence?”
Regarding taking money from the inheritance fund for this – or budgeting for it – Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said, “I’d rather keep it out of the mill levy and take it out of inheritance funds. There are adequate funds there at this time.”
Warrelmann noted that there will need to be proof of funds (of the $50,000) at the time of application.
“I would prefer that the money comes from the inheritance fund, I don’t want to dip out of the general fund,” said Commissioner Bulgrin. “I just have a little uneasiness about this right now. I realize there is a deadline, but we don’t know what the economic impact is going to be from the COVID-19 situation. You see producers having to destroy livestock and the grain prices are down . . . The city’s been delaying projects due to concerns over sales tax issues, which is wise. I just don’t know if this is the right time to do this. I know there is a $5 million balance in the inheritance fund but every dollar counts.”
York County Development Corporation Director Lisa Hurley said she felt even more critical repair needs will exist next year due to the loss of people’s incomes, if the program doesn’t take place this year.
Stephanie Metzger, the Bradshaw Village clerk, told the commissioners “there are houses in our community that would qualify and it (this program) would be very much appreciated by Bradshaw.”
“Again, just to clarify, this would be for houses that exist inside the city limits of the municipalities, and not out in the rural area, correct?” Bulgrin asked.
“That is a guideline we can’t get around,” Hurley said.
Commissioner Bamesberger made a motion to make the application, have the chairman sign a letter of intent and use $50,000 from the inheritance tax fund for matching funds. Commissioner Sikes seconded the motion.
Voting in favor of the motion were Bamesberger, Sikes and Obermier. Bulgrin voted no. Commissioner Paul Buller was not present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.