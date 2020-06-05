YORK – The York County Commissioners agreed this week to continue looking at the possibility of creating and sharing a human resource position with the city.
And a committee has been formed on the county’s end to work with city officials as they move forward.
Neither entity currently has a specific human resource person or division. And both have expressed the need for one to exist.
“This is still just introductory in nature, this committee is being formed to explore the options,” Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said this week during the regular meeting of the county board.
“We have talked about it and the city has talked about it as well, with the council,” Obermier said to his fellow board members. “Kelly (Turner, county clerk) has offered to serve on this exploratory committee and I’ve asked you commissioners if anyone would serve on this committee as well. I have no idea what the city will do – likely on their end it will be the clerk or the treasurer and maybe some council members serving on the committee.
“Forming this exploratory committee doesn’t mean we will do it (create a shared human resource position), but we will at least start looking at it,” he continued.
Commissioners Jack Sikes and Kurt Bulgrin volunteered to serve on this particular committee, noting that Commissioners Bill Bamesberger and Obermier already serve on the budget committee which has started work for the new 2020-21 fiscal year.
During a recent meeting of the city council, York City Administrator Joe Frei said (regarding this possible new position), “As the world becomes more complex, in regards to hiring and employing people, we started talking about this.”
The county and the city are two of the biggest employers in York County – with the county employing about 100 people and the city employing 80-85.
