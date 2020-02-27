YORK – A chip seal project that will be undertaken in the next year on Road 22 through Benedict and to the west will be entirely paid for by the county.
That decision was made this week when the commissioners met in regular session.
The question at hand was whether the county would pay for the 365 yards of pavement repair inside Benedict’s corporate limits.
The road is going to need some maintenance work because of the increase of truck traffic it is seeing and will be seeing due to the construction of a new poultry-raising facility northwest of the town.
As stated by Commissioner Bill Bamesberger, “I had this put on the agenda because there is concern about the condition of Road 22 – also known as Logan Street inside Benedict’s corporate limits – that will be seeing 20-25 trucks going over that stretch each week. If you consider the fact those trucks will pass through going to the chicken farm and also coming back, that then becomes 40-50 trucks a week.”
It was recognized that the state is responsible for the stretch of black-top from Highway 81 to the east boundary of Benedict. Then there is the small stretch inside town. And the county had already planned on doing the work stretching five miles out to the west.
The question came up as to who would be paying for the work inside the corporate limits.
“The county surveyor found that only half of that street (the north half) is in corporate limits but there is also a state statute that says once an entity annexes a portion of a road, they are responsible for it,” Bamesberger said. “Now Harvey (Keim, county highway superintendent) did a cost estimate on the chip seal work on Logan Street and it comes to $8,832. Half of it could be the county’s financial responsibility and half of it could be Benedict’s responsibility.
“But I also looked at what we’ve done in the past – we chip sealed that road past the radio station, and we did work on the Henderson spur and we paved the road to Spring Lake Estates, as a few,” Bamesberger said. “I think we all realized there would be an increase in truck traffic in Benedict, on that road, and the county will benefit greatly from the property tax generated once that poultry facility becomes operational. And I want to point out we decided to become a Livestock Friendly County.
“There are three things we could do,” Bamesberger said. “We could do nothing. We could share the cost of the work with Benedict, half and half. Or the county could pay for it all. Harvey (Keim) and I are scheduled to meet with the Benedict Village Board in March, with a proposal. Benedict has also offered to store the chip seal product for free which would save us from having to do a lot of hauling.
“All that said, I move to include this chip seal project in the one-year road plan and for the county to pay for it in its entirety, if the Benedict Village Board agrees,” Bamesberger said.
The one- and six-year road program had been approved two weeks prior, but this 365 yards of work inside Benedict’s corporate limits was not included in the projects. Therefore, action will have to be taken to amend the one-year plan to add it.
Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin seconded the motion, “for the sake of discussion.”
Bulgrin had earlier asked about the work that would then have to be done at the railroad crossing in town – and if that crossing should even exist or be dealt with because it’s not used any longer.
Bamesberger said he spoke with the Benedict village clerk who said that crossing had not been used in many, many years.
It was noted that train cars are stored on the track about a mile south of Benedict but no one has seen a train move across that crossing in decades.
“As far as the town just storing our chips for us, that alone will save us money,” Bamesberger reiterated.
“Half of this is our road and our responsibility anyway,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier.
“It’s in our one- and six-year already from the tracks to the west, I just didn’t include the east 365 yards,” said York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim. “The right thing to do would be to amend it.”
“I think that railroad crossing needs to come out before we do anything else,” said Commissioner Bulgrin. “Let’s call the railroad and find out.”
“But that could take 10 years,” said Commissioner Bamesberger.
“I just think we should at least ask them,” Bulgrin responded.
“This project cost is very minimal, it’s a no brainer,” said Bamesberger.
“I’m not concerned about the cost or the project, my concern is with the railroad crossing,” Bulgrin said further. “I think we should just ask. It wouldn’t hurt to ask first.”
Bulgrin voted against the motion as it stood, saying he wasn’t against the cost or the county’s role, but he wanted to see a conversation with the railroad first.
The other commissioners voted in favor of the project and paying for it in its entirety.
Bamesberger and Keim will present the project proposal to the Benedict Village Board on March 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.