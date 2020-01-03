YORK – The renovation project inside the courthouse is nearly finished and the commissioners are planning (hoping) to have their first meeting of 2020 in their new meeting room on the main floor.
Besides the sheriff’s department being revamped (which was necessary after the communications portion was moved to the new addition), the new meeting chambers will be located in that area as well.
During the renovation work (which also affects the basement), the county board has been meeting in the York County Courtroom.
“We had a construction meeting this week and things are moving along pretty good,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger, who sits on the construction committee with Commissioner Randy Obermier.
“About the veterans' monument outside, a company from Central City will be handling the monument repair,” Bamesberger told his fellow commissioners. “The repair needs to be done at their business location and they are working with the city in order to get a crane in, to place the monument on a trailer.”
“What exactly happened to the monument, that it was damaged?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
Bamesberger said it was chipped during the construction process.
The architectural company had originally proposed that the work be done by an Omaha company, but it was at a higher cost than what will be charged by the Central City company. The Central City company is being recommended for the work by Lacey Construction, which will be paying for the repairs.
“If we can get this taken care of and get it restored, let’s get it done,” Bamesberger said further.
“I encourage the board members to walk around the squad room and take a look,” Obermier told the other commissioners, referring to the sheriff’s department area. “Also, the carpet is down in the commissioners’ room and the speakers are ordered. Hopefully we will be ready for our first meeting of the year. The fire marshal is tentatively scheduled for the end of this week.”
He said an “expansion joint” was leaking in the area of a door and there are some existing leaking window issues on the north side.
“Is that something we have to take care of?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin, as to whether this was created by new construction or the condition of the courthouse itself.
Obermier and Bamesberger said the leaking stemmed from the original windows and issues that already existed before any construction took place.
“It’s leaking in and showing up in the bathroom of the call center,” Obermier said. “It’s not due to construction.”
And furthermore, Bamesberger said the flagpole outside would be “going up shortly.”
The commissioners have said they want to hold a public open house and tours in the new expansion area and the renovated area sometime in January, after all the work is done.
“We want the public to see what’s been over the course of the last year-plus,” Obermier said to the YNT earlier. “It will be good for everyone to see this project after its completion.”
