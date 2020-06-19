YORK – The health and safety of the public and employees continue to be main efforts of county officials and commissioners as the courthouse is fully open to the people.
Quite some time ago, glass windows were installed at the counters of the offices on the main floor and that’s helped create a barrier between staff members and the public. This week, York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo said she purchased some teller speakers for her office so they could better hear their customers and likewise, the customers could better hear them.
“We put them in yesterday and they work wonderfully,” Scavo told the county commissioners.
As far as the Department of Motor Vehicles office, things have finally started to slow down. For two weeks, many people were coming to the York County location because it was the only one offering full service (due to many other courthouses in the state still being closed to the public). That created the need for sheriff’s deputies to help space people as they waited and close the south door to the courthouse on Thursdays and Fridays in order to better manage the flow of people.
“Most other counties are open now and things are slowing down a bit,” Scavo said in her update.
Commissioner Jack Sikes brought up concerns about the possibility of large numbers of people gathering in the hallway outside the courtrooms.
“Would there be a time when more than 25 people would be up there?” Sikes asked.
York County Attorney John Lyons recognized that the courts are open – and have been open throughout the entire pandemic, with precautions taken.
He noted that when defendants come to court, some bring along other people. Those people now have to wait in the hallway while the defendant goes inside the courtroom. Lyons suggested moving the hallway chairs down the hallway and spreading them out.
“We have no idea how many people they will bring with them, so that might help,” Lyons said.
Commissioner Randy Obermier also asked Sheriff Paul Vrbka if deputies could periodically check the hallways, while court is in session, to make sure people are properly social distancing.
Meanwhile, the county board continues to meet in person, in the commissioner chambers. But they also continue to offer the public the ability to watch the meetings via Zoom online. They will be looking at making improvements to the system, as far as audio quality, they said; but it was also noted that during this last week’s meeting, only four people were watching online.
