YORK -- Suspected and confirmed cases of child abuse in York County have increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Elizabeth Hain, CASA for York County Executive Director.
“In just one week we had seven new children enter our system. Our program typically serves 30-40 kids a year, so seeing these types of numbers come across my desk in the span of a week is unheard of.”
Child Advocacy Center Program Director Maja Cartwright said the Child Advocacy Center has seen an opposite trend in the bigger picture – but that the trend is misleading.
“As far as our numbers, we are seeing about 50 percent less cases than we did before COVID-19,” Cartwright said. “But we know that many of these [cases] are not reported to the authorities, and are not getting the assistance they need.”
Both drastic trends in cases reported are suspected to be the result of factors stemming from the coronavirus – such as schools not being in session.
“We rely heavily on teachers to report when something seems off,” Hain said.
While not physically in session, teachers and other school officials are still making attempts to reach out, Cartwright said. “Many schools and agencies are trying their best to reach out to the families and children in their communities, but struggling with reaching everyone. They are utilizing social media and virtual meeting platforms to stay connected with the kids, but kids may not always be willing to talk about the abuse if their abuser is in the home as well.”
Hain said that abuse occurring in the home often stems from stress, especially when taking the pandemic into consideration.
“A lot of these families are in poverty situations, and with everything going on many of them have lost their jobs or had their hours significantly cut, they don’t have somewhere to send their kids during the day, and they have limited access to the resources they once counted on,” Hain said. “All of this culminates into a mountain of stress that would lead them to do things that they wouldn’t under normal circumstances.”
Cartwright also said the scenarios perpetrated by the coronavirus lend themselves to abuse, citing isolation as a tool often used by abusers. The Child Advocacy Center, law enforcement and the Department of Health and Human Services are as focused on abused children as before the pandemic – just using different means.
“We are doing our best to ensure that everyone stays safe and socially distant, while still recognizing that these children and families need immediate help and support,” Cartwright said. “Communication, whether by phone, text, email, or virtual face-to-face time is all that we have right now, so we have to use it as much as possible to reach out to everyone.”
Hain said because of these changes, help from the public is more key than ever. “If you see something, say something. With the lack of contact between teachers and their students, we are relying on the public more than ever to be vigilant.”
People also have the power to help alleviate and prevent abuse in their communities, she said. “Donate any food or other resources that you can to organizations like food pantries and Blue Valley. Check in frequently with your neighbors and loved ones. Many people are hesitant to ask for help, so rather than waiting for your friend to ask, go ahead and offer to grab some groceries, drop off a meal, or mow their lawn.”
Cartwright said, “We should all be reaching out to children we know and having regular conversation with them about how they are doing, what are they feeling, and do they feel safe. We should also be reaching out to the parents who may be struggling with their own mental health and/or substance abuse and offering them any help or assistance.”
Utilizing the child abuse hotline is paramount when abuse has already become an immediate concern. “Even if they suspect something, but may not have all of the evidence, it is so important to report that because it may be child’s only chance to talk to someone about it,” Cartwright said.
Despite so many coronavirus-related obstacles, organizations like CASA and the Child Advocacy Center remain focused on the children they are helping, Hain said. “We are doing everything in our power to protect these children. Pandemic or not, the kids are our top priority.”
If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, call the child abuse hotline at 1-800-652-1999.
