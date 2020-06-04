YORK – The cumulative number of cases in the Four Corners Health District has reached 125.
Of those cases, 101 people have recovered, health officials say. Twenty-three cases remain active.
In the district, there has been one death so far, in Seward County.
York County’s total cumulative cases so far numbers at 37. There have been 31 recoveries and 591 people have been tested.
There have been 29 cases in Seward County. Of those, 20 have recovered. A total of 613 people have been tested in Seward County.
Butler County has had 49 cases with 40 recovered individuals. A total of 445 people have been tested in that county.
Polk County’s total case number is 10 and nine people have fully recovered. In Polk County, 192 people have been tested.
Testing in the district has increased over the past week or so, due to testing events through TestNebraska.
The number of cases in the district only rose by one case over the past 24 hours and that case was in Butler County.
