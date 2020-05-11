YORK – The total number of cases of COVID-19 in York County has now risen to 16.
Over the weekend, the Four Corners Health Department released information that there are now two new cases in York County. One is a man in his 30s who is self-isolating at home and whose case is under investigation (as to how the infection occurred). The other is a man in his 50s and this is a case of community spread.
The total number of cases in the Four Corners Health District is now 58.
Seward County now has 17 cases as a new case has been found, involving a man in his 20s and whose case is a situation of community spread.
The number of cases in Butler County is now at 16 as a teenage boy tested positive and his case remains under investigation.
The number of cases in Polk County is now at nine.
A mass testing event was held in the Four Corners District last Friday. It is expected that once those lab results are confirmed, the number of positive cases will likely rise. However, a few weeks ago another mass testing event was held in York during which 89 people were tested and only one was confirmed as positive.
Right now, according to local health officials, there are 25 active cases in the health district as 32 people have fully recovered. There has been one death.
As far as testing goes, 229 people have been tested in York County, 258 people have been tested in Seward County, 128 people have been tested in Butler County and 68 people have been tested in Polk County.
