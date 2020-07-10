YORK – Over the past two days, the number of new COVID-19 cases has risen by eight in the Four Corners Health District, according to health officials.
Four Corners officials are reporting that there are now three new cases in York County, bringing the cumulative total to 48. Right now, there are nine cases that remain active.
There are also five new cases in Seward County, bringing the cumulative total to 49. Health officials say 17 cases are currently active in Seward County.
In Polk County, there is only one active case at this time. The cumulative total there is 12 with 11 recoveries.
And the cumulative total of cases in Butler County remains at 52. There are three active cases in that jurisdiction.
All totaled, there have been 161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Four Corners District with 30 cases still active.
Testing continues, health officials report, as there have been 1,274 people tested in York County so far; 1,133 people have been tested in Seward County; 617 people have been tested in Butler County; and 372 people have been tested in Polk County.
Thursday morning, Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said, “We are seeing an uptick. In the district, we’ve had 24 new cases in the last two weeks. A major contributor to those numbers is Seward County, but we have had eight new cases in York County in the last week.”
She said a “risk dial” is now available on the Four Corners website which takes into consideration case numbers, resources, etc., and then calculates the level of risk at the present time.
“This will help the community understand where we are risk wise,” McDougall explained.
The risk level is demonstrated in color – green, yellow, orange and red, with red being the color of the highest risk and green being the lowest. Right now, for the district, the risk color is yellow.
McDougall said the risk dial will be updated every Thursday and available on the website – where there is also information about what safety measures should be taken.
She also noted that the health department has been closely working with all the local schools as preparations are underway for the new school year.
During Thursday morning’s online community update, York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said the plan is to start school here on Aug. 13.
“It’s a go,” Bartholomew said, “but it’s not a normal go. We’ve had a team working on our plan. I think we are about 75-80 percent done – we still need to work out some details. We have some important decisions coming our way in the next few weeks. We will be using that risk dial to help us be flexible with changing circumstances.”
He also announced that the annual Back to School Celebration will not be held this year.
“We just felt there was too much risk and we couldn’t put in force all the necessary safety measures,” he continued. “It just isn’t the right time to have that event. Meanwhile, starting school on Aug. 13 is our plan. We are excited but we know we have some significant challenges ahead of us.”
