YORK – Four new cases of COVID-19 has increased the cumulative number of cases in the Four Corners Health District to 124.
Of those cases, 100 people have recovered, health officials say. Twenty-four cases remain active.
York County’s total cumulative cases so far numbers at 37. There have been 31 recoveries and 583 people have been tested.
There have been 29 cases in Seward County. Of those, 20 have recovered. A total of 588 people have been tested in Seward County.
Butler County has had 48 cases with 40 recovered individuals. A total of 438 people have been tested in that county.
Polk County’s total case number is 10 and nine people have fully recovered. In Polk County, 190 people have been tested.
Testing in the district has increased over the past week or so, due to testing events through TestNebraska.
This week, the York City Council will have its first face-to-face meeting since March when the pandemic situation began. The meetings had been held via Zoom online for the past few months. This Thursday, the city council meeting will be held at 7 p.m., at the Holthus Convention Center. The larger venue was chosen in order to accommodate all those who may attend – providing for social distancing. The online option will not be made available this week.
The York County Commissioners continue to meet in person – and via Zoom. The online option is still being provided to the public and board members, if they choose to participate in that way.
Another development when it comes to public services/facilities is that the York Community Center will be opening June 8. There will be a number of regulations that patrons must follow. See the accompanying story in this publication.
