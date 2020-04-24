YORK – Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said during Thursday morning’s COVID-19 briefing that she received word there has been another positive test result in Seward County, “which brings the total in the Four Corners Health District up to 19.”
She said as of Thursday morning, there have been eight positive cases in York County, five in Polk County, now five in Seward County and one in Butler County.
“And as you likely know, we’ve had one death, in Seward County,” she said.
She also reported that eight people have recovered from COVID-19 in the district, “and those people are not back to their usual activities. We are expecting that number will go up today.”
McDougall reported that 100 people are currently in quarantine in the district.
Before the testing event on Wednesday, at the Holthus Convention Center, 307 people had been tested in the district. And without this week’s testing event in York, eight results were pending.
During the testing event, facilitated by the Four Corners District and the Nebraska National Guard, McDougall reported that 97 people were scheduled for testing and 89 were present for the testing.
“The testing event went really well, it was a very smooth event,” McDougall said. “National Guard members said 49 people went through in the first hour. We are really grateful to the National Guard for making this testing available.”
She said test results will likely take 1-2 days, maybe three.
“Once we receive the results, we will notify people and take appropriate action,” she added.
In Nebraska, she reported that there are 1,813 positive cases and there have been 45 deaths.
“As we know, leading the way is Hall County with 588 cases,” McDougall said. “We are watching that carefully. We see that many of these cases are people working in meat packing plans, and we do have people living in our district who work in meat packing plants, so we will continue to monitor that.”
McDougall also addressed the details of “contact tracing” and how it’s done.
She explained that Four Corners brought on additional staff to conduct these types of “investigations” as to who may have been in contact with someone testing positive.
“We receive the lab results and when we are notified about a positive result, then we contact that person and their medical provider, and we get our calendars out and track everywhere they’ve been, what kind of interactions they’ve had and with whom,” she explained. “If someone has had an adequate degree of exposure, we will put them in quarantine. We will work in those circles and ask all those people if they have symptoms. Thankfully, when people are doing a good job of social distancing, the circles of contact are smaller and involve less people in quarantine.”
