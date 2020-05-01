YORK – The number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has now reached 31.
While the number continues to grow in the district, there have been no new cases identified in York County since Sunday.
The three latest cases in the district are in Seward and Butler Counties – a male minor in Seward County who is isolating at home, who health officials say is a result of community transmission outside the district; a woman in her 40s in Butler County who is self-isolating at home, who health officials say works outside the district where additional cases have been found; and a man in his 60s in Butler County who is self-isolating at home, who works outside the district where additional cases have been found.
Right now, York County has had 11 cases; Seward County’s had eight, Polk County has had seven and Butler County has had five.
In the health district, there have been 20 full recoveries with 10 active cases at this time. And there has been one death.
The number of people tested, in each county, is as follows: York County, 165; Seward County, 159; Polk County, 54; and Butler County, 63.
New, loosened health measures will come into effect on May 4. These will include the allowance for restaurant in-room dining, the allowance for elective medical and dental procedures, the re-opening of hair salons and the allowance for church services. All of these come with restrictions and the 10-person rule remains in effect for all situations – except for churches.
During a press conference this week, Governor Pete Ricketts explained the “10-person rule is not for churches” after the lifting of restrictions, “but there will be restrictions. Family units will sit together but they must be six feet apart from other family units. People cannot share items, there can be no interaction between congregants, pews and doors and restrooms and such must be sanitized between services.”
Pastors during that conference also stressed that “people at risk must stay home, that would be the elderly, people with underlying health issues, people with weakened immune systems, or someone who is living with someone who is at risk. Also that would be people who are symptomatic or living with someone who is symptomatic. Or someone who has been exposed to the virus or lives with someone who has been exposed to the virus. There can be no passing of collection plates, no signs of the peace, no holy water fonts, no hand holding. And the congregants must only be dismissed pew by pew.”
