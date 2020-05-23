YORK – The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health District has risen to 107.
According to Four Corners Health Department officials, there have been 33 cases in York County, including 21 recoveries. In the county, 409 people have been tested.
There have been 28 cases in Seward County. Of those, 15 have recovered. A total of 396 people have been tested in Seward County.
Butler County has had 37 cases with 16 recovered individuals. A total of 258 people have been tested in that county.
Polk County’s total case number remains at nine and all nine people have fully recovered. In Polk County, 146 people have been tested.
TestNebraska will be coming to the Four Corners District next week to provide free COVID-19 tests. They are scheduled to be in York on Tuesday, May 26, and in Seward on Wednesday, May 27. To learn more, and to see if you need to be tested, go to www.TestNebraska.com. Health officials encourage people to consider being tested if they: think they may have COVID-19 and/or have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste/smell); have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; work in a high-risk profession.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
Meanwhile, the new Directed Health Measures for the month of June were unveiled by Governor Pete Ricketts this week, as this area moves into Phase 2 of lightening restrictions.
The 10-person rule remains in effect through all of next week and the six-foot distancing rule remains in effect indefinitely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.