COVID-19 cases in health district now at 117

YORK – The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health District has risen to 117.
According to Four Corners Health Department officials, as of Monday night, there have been 35 cases in York County, including 21 recoveries. In the county, 498 people have been tested.
There have been 28 cases in Seward County. Of those, 15 have recovered. A total of 471 people have been tested in Seward County.
Butler County has had 45 cases with 16 recovered individuals. A total of 393 people have been tested in that county.
Polk County’s total case number remains at nine and all nine people have fully recovered. In Polk County, 171 people have been tested. There have been no new cases in Polk County for quite some time.
Currently, in the district, there are 55 active cases. Sixty-one people have recovered. There has been one death.
TestNebraska provided testing in York on Tuesday. The results of that testing event will be announced later this week.
The 10-person rule remains in effect for the rest of this week and Phase 2 of the reopening effort will begin June 1. The six-foot rule will remain in effect throughout the month of June, even though loosened restrictions will begin next Monday.
