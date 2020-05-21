YORK – The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health District has risen to 103.
According to Four Corners Health Department officials, there is now one more case in York County, bringing the county’s total to 30. Of the 30, 21 people have recovered.
There are now two new cases in Seward County, bringing the total there to 27. Of those, 15 have recovered.
There are four new cases in Butler County, bringing that total to 37 with 16 recovered individuals.
Polk County’s total case number remains at nine and all nine people have fully recovered.
On Tuesday May 19, the Nebraska National Guard was in David City, and provided COVID-19 testing to the area. A total of 233 people were tested during the event. Thursday morning, Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said the results from that testing event have not yet been made available. She also noted there were a number of people tested at that event who do not live inside the health district.
TestNebraska will be coming to the Four Corners District next week to provide free COVID-19 tests. They are scheduled to be in York on Tuesday, May 26, and in Seward on Wednesday, May 27. To learn more, and to see if you need to be tested, go to www.TestNebraska.com. Health officials encourage people to consider being tested if they: think they may have COVID-19 and/or have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste/smell); have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; work in a high-risk profession.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, emailinfo@fourcorners.ne.gov or visitwww.fourcorners.ne.gov.
Meanwhile, York General Health Care Services CEO Jim Ulrich said the drive-through testing at the hospital campus continues and has now been moved to the west/north area of the campus.
“Over the last two weeks, we have tested 103 people. Over the last week alone, we have tested 73,” Ulrich said, noting the vast majority of the testing was physician-ordered and/or part of their new pre-operative procedures.
