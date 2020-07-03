YORK – The past two-day total of new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has risen by five, according to local health officials.
The biggest jump was in Seward County, where there are four new cases. Currently, there are 10 people with active cases of COVID-19 in Seward County. There have been 40 confirmed cases in Seward County since the pandemic began.
In the past two days, there has been one new case in York County. Currently, there are three active cases in this county.
Butler County’s cumulative case total remains at 52 and there are currently three active cases there.
Polk County’s case number remains at 11 and everyone there has recovered.
Four Corners officials also have announced that a new feature, “a Risk Dial, has been added to the Four Corners website. The Four Corners Risk Dial will provide a snapshot of the week’s risk level associated with COVID-19. Local data from the previous week is used to set the risk level, such as number of cases, healthcare system capacity, identification of community spread, availability of tests, contact tracing, and critical medical equipment. The risk dial can be found at https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-risk-gauge/. It will be updated weekly at the end of each Thursday. Guidance documents are also available on the page to help understand what to do at the different risk levels.”
