YORK – York County’s fifth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed, according to the Four Corners Health Department.
The latest lab-confirmed case in York County is that of a woman in her 40s who is self-isolating at home. Health authorities say contacts have been identified and they are self-isolating at home.
Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Polk County for a county total of 3 positives. A woman in her 20’s, who is a close contact of a previous COVID-19 case and has been in self-quarantine, is the latest Polk County resident to test positive.
This is now the ninth lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health District (which includes York, Polk, Seward and Butler Counties).
Those testing positive and their situations have been described by the health department as follows:
• One case in Polk County, a man in his 30s, who is self-isolating at home. Contacts with this case are also self-quarantining at home. This case was identified as community spread.
• One case in York County, a man in his 60s, who is self-isolating at home. Contacts with this case are also self-quarantining. This case was identified as community spread.
• One case in York County, a man in his 40s, with this case being identified as community spread.
• One case in Polk County, a woman in her 40s who is self-isolating in her home. This case has been identified as community spread.
• One case in Seward County, a man in his 60s, who worked outside the health district where it is believed he contracted the virus. He has been isolating at home since becoming ill. This case was confirmed on April 4.
• One case in York County, related to a case investigation outside the district. This case was confirmed on April 3.
• One case in York County, a man whose case was identified as travel-related. This case was confirmed on March 30 and was the first confirmed case in York County.
So far, in York County, 56 tests have been performed with five people testing positive.
In Seward County, 55 tests have been administered with one person testing positive.
In Polk County, 24 tests have been administered with three people testing positive.
And in Butler County, 23 tests have been administered with no one testing positive.
