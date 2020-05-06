HENDERSON -- With many people around the world working from home, the need to travel by car has decreased. But for Annie Peters, owner of Salt of The Earth Weighted Gear LLC in Henderson, the change hasn’t been as noticeable.
“We’re not a town with a lot of businesses,” said Peters.
Peters said she hasn’t noticed any change in traffic, since her business is located at her home and not a storefront.
On County Road, south of Henderson, the average daily traffic in February was 395 vehicles, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. However, in March, the first month impacted by coronavirus shutdowns statewide, the average number of vehicles passing through the same point was 325, almost an 18 percent decrease.
Across Nebraska, the state Department of Transportation has more than 60 automated traffic counting stations on county roads, highways and interstates, counting each car that goes by, every hour, every day, all year long. The stations stretch from the state line on I-680 at the Mormon Bridge in Omaha (down 13 percent in March) to the state line on I-80 at the Pine Bluffs interchange in Kimball County (up 3.5 percent).
A Nebraska News Service analysis of individual traffic station data gives the first local view of what impact the coronavirus is having on the state’s roadways. The state takes the daily count of cars, then averages them together to create a monthly count. Of the 62 counting stations statewide, 51 of them reported lower traffic volumes in March versus February.
That ranges from the 33,000 cars per day drop in March at 42nd Street on I-80 in Omaha, where 143,000 cars a day passed by last month to the 5-car daily average drop on a county road north of Chappell in Deuel County, where 64 cars a day on average drove by.
So while March gives the first look at local traffic, it’s a partial look. State and local authorities started ordering shutdowns mid-month in some places, later in others. Normal traffic levels were averaged in with below normal levels to get the monthly amount.
The state has more recent traffic summaries that hint that traffic is down even more in April. Last week, Interstate 80 west of Lincoln to the Wyoming state line was down 26 percent from previous years. Rural highways in the state are down 14 percent. Streets in Lincoln and Omaha are down 27 percent from the past. But those are wide summaries covering hundreds of miles of roadways.
Closer to the spot, the trends become more personal.
The lack of traffic hasn’t been a problem for Peters. Her business sold weighted blankets from home before factories in other countries could produce them at a faster rate. In fact, social distancing provided her a new business, as people needed fabrics to make masks.
“It was because of China that my business died and now I have this huge inventory of fabrics,” Peters said. “I’m selling as much as I can.”
In Geneva, southeast of Henderson, Laura Weaver and her husband have owned Weaver Repair shop for 20 years and have seen an obvious decrease in the traffic along US 81 south of the town.
In February, US 81 south of Geneva saw 5,022 cars while in March the section only saw 4,873, a decrease of 3 percent since Nebraska began to enforce a statewide shutdown due to COVID-19, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
“On the weekends when we’re doing work stuff or personal stuff, you notice less vehicles and a lot more trucks,” Weaver said.
Editor’s note: With additional reporting from Elsie Stormberg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.