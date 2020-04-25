YORK – The number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District (York, Seward, Butler and Polk Counties) has reached the 21 mark.
Three additional cases of COVID-19 are now reported in the district – two in Seward County, the other in York County.
According to Four Corners health officials, the cases are direct contacts of other previously-reported known COVID-19 cases.
One is a man in his 40s in York County, who has been diagnosed and is self-isolating at home.
The other is a man in his 30s in Seward County, who has tested positive and is self-isolating at home.
Information about the other case in Seward County was not available.
The case totals in the district are: York County, nine; Seward County, six; Polk County, five; and Butler County, one.
Of those, 11 people have fully recovered and eight cases remain “active.” There has been one death, which occurred in Seward County.
It is likely that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 will rise in the district, as 89 people were tested during an event in York this week, facilitated by Four Corners and the Nebraska National Guard. The event took place Wednesday morning – Four Corners Director Laura McDougall said the results of those tests usually come back within one to three days so the results will likely be known soon.
Meanwhile, during a community sector online meeting this week, York General CEO Jim Ulrich reported that his organization is planning for the beginning of elective surgeries once again – as the governor has issued guidelines for that to start on May 4. In order to re-start elective surgeries, institutions must have a two-week supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), a certain number of ventilators and the inpatient census must be at 30 percent vacancy. Ulrich says York General meets those guidelines at this time.
“We are also developing a plan on how to stage back in some diagnostic procedures,” Ulrich added.
“There is a lot of discussion about what the new normal will be – we will likely have a heightened use of PPE,” Ulrich said, along with continued limitations on visitors and screening procedures.
“None of us know for sure what it will be, what will look like, but we will likely operate in a world with a heightened precautionary sense,” Ulrich said.
“This is all very much a fluid situation,” Ulrich continued. “If testing shows a lot more positives, or a surge of patients come York’s way . . . we just don’t know if that will happen. We obviously want more testing done so we know what is out there, we know when our peak is and where our cases really are.”
He also noted that a back-order of PPE arrived at the Hearthstone this week, saying, “That was like Christmas for them. Now they have a month’s worth and that is huge.”
