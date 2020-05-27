COVID-19 recoveries in health district now at 73

YORK – The number of people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health District has now reached 73.
There are currently 43 active cases in the health district, according to figures provided by local health department officials.
The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the district remains at 117 – a number where it has remained for the last 24 hours.
As of Tuesday night, there have been 35 cases in York County, including 26 recoveries. In the county, 498 people have been tested.
There have been 28 cases in Seward County. Of those, 18 have recovered. A total of 481 people have been tested in Seward County.
Butler County has had 45 cases with 21 recovered individuals. A total of 393 people have been tested in that county.
Polk County’s total case number remains at nine and all nine people have fully recovered. In Polk County, 171 people have been tested. There have been no new cases in Polk County for quite some time.
TestNebraska provided a testing event in York on Tuesday. The results of that testing event have not yet been determined.
Meanwhile, the 10-person rule remains in effect for the rest of this week and Phase 2 of the somewhat-relaxed restrictions effort will start June 1. The six-foot social distancing rule will remain in effect throughout the month of June, as part of the new Directed Health Measures (DHMs) announced by Governor Pete Ricketts late last week.
This week, the governor was asked during a regular press conference if there had been any major violations of the current DHMs over the Memorial Day weekend. He said he wasn’t aware of any, “but if you see that there is someone who is needing to do better, talk to them, or contact your mayor so they can contact them and talk about it. Nebraskans, I believe, will continue to do the right thing.”
