YORK – The number of people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health District has increased to 61, according to the latest information being provided by health department officials.
The total number of cases to have occurred in the district is now at 97. There are 35 active cases in the district and there has been one death. So at this time, 63 percent of the people with COVID-19, in this health district, have recovered.
York County has had 29 cases with 21 recoveries. In York County, 406 people have been tested.
Butler County has one new case, bringing the total to 34 with 16 recoveries. In Butler County, 252 people have been tested.
Seward County has had 25 cases with 15 recoveries. In Seward County, 386 people have been tested.
Polk County has had nine cases and all of those individuals have fully recovered. In Polk County, 143 people have been tested.
During Tuesday’s daily press conference, Governor Pete Ricketts said the current hospitalization rate is 4.8 percent – a month ago, that figure was over 11 percent. He said the improvement comes as there is expanded testing, people are found to be infected earlier on and even without symptoms . . . prior to that, more were very ill and going to the hospital where they were diagnosed in later stages of their illness.
He was asked about a timeframe for the new directed health measures for June – the governor said there is no set date yet. Health and government officials said they needed two weeks’ worth of data from the last relaxation of restrictions in order to determine the next steps. That two-week period ended on Monday, so that data is being examined now.
Governor Ricketts said gradual steps will be taken to loosen restrictions – “but until there is a vaccination, maybe at the very least until the end of the year, we will be managing this virus. We will be doing this for a while.”
