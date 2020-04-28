YORK – The number of people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health District is now up to 15.
That figure continues to increase – as does the number of people who have been infected.
So far, there have been 25 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in this health district.
Per county, the numbers are: York County, 11; Seward County, seven; Polk County, five; and Butler County, two.
There has been one death, in Seward County.
Currently, there are nine people actively dealing with COVID-19 and in quarantine.
The number of people tested for the virus have been the following: York County, 161; Seward County, 147; Butler County, 59; and Polk County, 51.
A mass testing event was held last week in York, during which 89 people were tested and there was fortunately only one person who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Four Corners Health District continues to actively monitor the situation and is closely working with local health care providers as well as state and federal health officials.
