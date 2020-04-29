YORK – The number of people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health District is now up to 16.
That figure continues to increase – as does the number of people who have been infected.
So far, there have been 28 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in this health district.
The newest case is that of a man in his 50s in Butler County who is self-isolating at home. Health officials say additional COVID-19 cases are being identified at his worksite outside the district.
There were also two more cases announced Thursday morning, but further information has not yet been provided. Both cases were in Polk County.
Per county, the numbers are: York County, 11; Seward County, seven; Polk County, seven; and Butler County, three.
There has been one death, in Seward County.
Currently, there are 11 people actively dealing with COVID-19 and in quarantine.
The number of people tested for the virus have been the following: York County, 161; Seward County, 147; Butler County, 60; and Polk County, 51.
The Four Corners Health District continues to actively monitor the situation and is closely working with local health care providers as well as state and federal health officials.
