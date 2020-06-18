YORK – Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 will have an opportunity today (Thursday, June 18) and tomorrow (Friday, June 19) at the fairgrounds.
The testing event will be held from 8 a.m. until noon, both days.
The state has expanded tests for Nebraska residents, including those who previously completed the online assessment, but did not qualify to receive a test.
Testing candidates who may have previously tested negative, but are now presenting new symptoms that could result in a positive test are encouraged to complete an updated assessment at TestNebraska.com or Testnebraska/es to determine whether they should be seen for testing.
In an effort to accommodate expanded testing efforts for all Nebraskans, testing continues to be phased in for the most highly populated counties. People aged 15 to 35 in Douglas counties can now schedule a test. This is in addition to the following priority categories already open for scheduling a test: first responders, health care providers, meatpacking workers, military employees, anyone working in a long-term care facility or nursing home, people 65 years old and over, and anyone who has been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Additionally, there is no longer limiting criteria for any individuals living in any of the state’s remaining counties to schedule a test.
Test Nebraska encourages any Nebraska residents who participated in the recent protests to get tested for COVID-19 to help inform whether those persons test positive and should self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of the disease.
Nebraskans can complete an assessment at TestNebraska.com or Testnebraska.com/es for Spanish. Once the assessment is completed, applicants will receive an email from TestNebraska informing them of eligibility. For those who are eligible, the email will direct them to select the location, date and time that is convenient for them. A confirmation email will include a bar code, which residents need to print off and bring with them to the testing site. The assessment can be completed via computer or by phone. If an individual does not have Internet access, a relative or friend can help them complete the assessment. Testing sites can now accommodate up to 3,000 tests per day.
Any citizen showing signs of COVID-19 (high fever, coughing and shortness of breath), or who has already tested positive should remain home and self-quarantine for a minimum of ten days since the onset of symptoms. The person should also remain fever free for 72 hours without medication before coming out of quarantine. Anyone experiencing emergency warning signs such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in chest, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake and bluish lips, should seek medical attention immediately.
