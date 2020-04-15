YORK – Testing for COVID-19 continues in the Four Corners District, according to local health officials.
As of 2:30 p.m., Monday, April 13, the following statistics regarding testing and results were as follows:
• York County: 54 tests have been administered with four people testing positive.
• Seward County: 55 tests have been administered with one person testing positive.
• Polk County: 23 tests have been administered with two people testing positive.
• Butler County: 23 tests have been administered with two people testing positive.
Those testing positive and their situations have been described by the health department as follows:
• One case in Polk County, a man in his 30s, who is self-isolating at home. Contacts with this case are also self-quarantining at home. This case was identified as community spread.
• One case in York County, a man in his 60s, who is self-isolating at home. Contacts with this case are also self-quarantining. This case was identified as community spread.
• One case in York County, a man in his 40s, with this case being identified as community spread.
• One case in Polk County, a woman in her 40s who is self-isolating in her home. This case has been identified as community spread.
• One case in Seward County, a man in his 60s, who worked outside the health district where it is believed he contracted the virus. He has been isolating at home since becoming ill. This case was confirmed on April 4.
• One case in York County, related to a case investigation outside the district. This case was confirmed on April 3.
• One case in York County, a man whose case was identified as travel-related. This case was confirmed on March 30 and was the first confirmed case in York County.
Four Corners reiterates that it continues to monitor the situation 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
“Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. If you need help accessing care, contact the Four Corners Health Department at (877) 337-3573. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.
“To reduce the spread of the virus, residents need to stay home and practice social distancing (at least six feet between you and another person). Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.