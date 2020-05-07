YORK – York County Crime Stoppers is requesting information regarding two crimes in this area.
One involves damage to a fence at Recharge Lake. According to the York County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy found a destroyed wooden fence on the property – it appeared that a vehicle drove through the fence. The damage is thought to have happened during the late evening hours of May 2 or the early morning hours of May 3. The damage to the fence was estimated at $500.
The other involves the theft of numerous construction materials and tools at a jobsite along Road H between Roads 22 and 23. Taken from the jobsite were three air compressors, numerous walk-in doors, sheet metal and an OSB board. The estimated value of the damages is $5,000.
Monetary reward up to $250 is being offered to those providing information about these crimes and the individuals responsible, leading up to arrests and convictions. The individuals who provide information will remain anonymous.
Call Crime Stoppers at 402-362-2999 with information.
