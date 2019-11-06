STROMSBURG — Cross County Community School District has announced the achievement of Level 3 certification in Marzano High Reliability Schools™.
Level 3 certification means Cross County Community School District has created a “Guaranteed and Viable Curriculum,” which requires schools to create a single curriculum that is taught by all teachers.
The high reliability school (HRS) program was created by Marzano Resources to help transform schools into organizations that take proactive steps to ensure student success. Using a research-based five-level hierarchy, along with leading and lagging indicators, educators learn to assess, monitor, and confirm the effectiveness of their schools.
This framework, based on 50 years of educational research, defines five progressive levels of performance that a school must master to become an HRS—where all students learn the content and skills they need for success in college, careers, and beyond.
“As you move through the levels, it represents a complete transformation in how schools are run,” says CEO Robert J. Marzano.
Schools must collect data and validate their performance to climb each level of the hierarchy. Certification is determined by Marzano Resources analysts in cooperation with school data teams.
Using the HRS framework and indicators, schools can drive sustained, positive, and significant impacts on student achievement by synthesizing multiple complex initiatives into one harmonious system.
“We are super excited about reaching level 3 certification during the fall evaluation visit. Cross County joins four other school districts in the nation who have reached Level 1, 2 and 3 certification. Cross County is the only school in Nebraska to reach level 3 certification. Some really awesome things are happening in our classrooms and teachers are really digging into the research and practice of ‘improvement of instruction.’ Becoming certified in Level 3 reaffirms the hard work our staff has done with updating district wide curriculum, identifying priority standards and making sure it is a viable curriculum for all students,” stated Superintendent Brent Hollinger
