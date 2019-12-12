STROMSBURG — Cross County brought home six trophies from three teams who went to the 26-team tournament in Hampton.
Six is a lot but there were some really cool robots competing as well. Team C5155A led the charge winning Skills, Honor, and the Tournament. As part of their alliance, Team C5155E finished qualifying rounds number one and sealed the tournament win by teaming up with C5115A. “The biggest story, however, is team C5155B -- who was competing for the first time and with only one person,” said Cross County Robotics coach Ben Hackett. “Preston [Pinkelman] was able to take second in skills with a score of 19 (edging out third place by one point).”
Going into the tournament with a Henderson team as the third seed, they made it to the finals, again edging out the number two seed by one point in the semifinals. Team C5155B was awarded the Skills Runner Up and Tournament Finalist trophies.
