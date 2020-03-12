STROMSBURG — The State Open Robotics tournament held at Columbus Lakeview High School on Saturday.
Thirty-six of the best Open Robotics teams were in attendance. Having a fantastic year, Cross County qualified all seven of its teams and were only getting better. The competition was also getting better and this was a chance for greatness. In the end it was team C5155A Hip Hop Anonymous from Cross County who were Tournament Champions allied with the Men In Black from Millard West. The “A” team also took first place in skills with 92 points. Team C5155E Cereal Killers came in third place allied with another Cross County team C5155B Strangely Normal. The “E” team also was second in skills with 52 points while the “B” team was third with 50 points.
There are 22 students in Cross County Robotics and thousands of hours were spent building 7 robots and writing notebooks. They are the definition of teamwork and innovation. What a terrific season! Our next step is to raise money for the national tournament or “US Open” in Council Bluffs April 2-4. If you would like to be a part of this effort we are hosting a soup fundraiser March 29th with silent auction. Come enjoy a meal for a free will donation and get to see our robots showcased. There may even be chances to drive one!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.