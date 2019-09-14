STROMSBURG — Cross County Community High School animal science and FFA students are getting first-hand experiences producing locally-grown meat and eggs.
Students raise their own cattle to contribute to the Cross County Beef Boosters. The cattle spend much of their time in a pasture near the school, making it convenient for students to do their chores.
Through donations and sponsorships, the Cross County Community School Beef Boosters make fresh, local beef available for school lunches. There is an average of 3-4 beef booster meals a month, but it can vary, said Cross County FFA Chapter President Faith Fellows. “It really depends on what the cooks make.”
Occasionally the students have extra beef, which goes to charity. “It is a collective effort,” said Cross County ag teacher and FFA advisor Amanda Hackenkamp.
In addition to beef, the students raise chickens; currently the flock consists of over two dozen dual-purpose birds, producing both eggs and meat. The chickens are housed in an on-campus coop, and a large free-range pen for the birds is in the works.
Students process the chickens themselves, which is another facet of the educational experience. “We get to see the anatomy and parts,” Fellows said.
In a lesson of ag economics, eggs are sold to teachers, and Cross County’s Family And Consumer Sciences classes also get the opportunity to use their classmates’ eggs for cooking assignments.
Farm-to-school programs like Cross County Beef Boosters have been increasing in popularity. In 2009 farm-to-school programs numbered 2,095, according to USDA. In comparison, there were 400 farm-to-school programs in 2004.
