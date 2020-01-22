YORK – This year’s recipient of the Woman-Owned Business Award is Gina Schoch and her company, Crossroads Awards and Gifts.
She purchased Red Ribbons and Trophies in McCool Junction on Jan. 1, 1997. In September of 1998, she moved the business to the current location on the north side of the square in York. At this time, she changed the name to Crossroads Awards.
In the early years of her business, all of the ribbons and rosettes that were awarded at the York County Fair were handmade. As technology advanced, so did Schoch. Those who nominated her said that “she continually keeps up with new techniques. Sublimation is one of the newest techniques she has been using.”
They also said that Schoch loves her job and “sharing in celebration of the community member achievements is exciting for her. Family and friend support has been a great strength for her over the years.”
The interesting aspect of surprising this year’s recipient was tasked to chamber staff, said York Chamber Director Madonna Mogul.
“This was tricky to award because we didn’t want Gina to make her own award,” Mogul explained. “With the help of her good friends, Tammy and Randy Obermier, we made up an honor for Tammy to ensure that Gina and her husband would be there. Because we know Gina uses the prior year’s list of awards to make sure we have all we need, we had her prepare an award for a different woman-owned business.”
Mogul also wanted to add that “Crossroads Awards and Gifts is a vital part of many celebrations in the York area. There are times that customers are looking for a unique way to honor an individual or group. Gina will explain products and techniques to her customers and help them come up with what will work best for them.”
