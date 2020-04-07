EXETER -- Friends and neighbors from Exeter and surrounding communities got to wave and honk at each other from their vehicles Saturday night as the town held a cruise night.
Cars starting filling up main street around 6:30 p.m. and by 7:30 nearly 100 cars had come and gone. Cruisers continued their steady stream downtown until after 10 p.m.
Several residents chose to watch the cruisers from their front porches.
The event, organized by residents Tara Due and Kim Gloystein, was a success in their book.
“We are so happy with the turn out. I know it lifted our spirits seeing everyone’s happy faces,” quipped Gloystein.
