YORK – It was an amazing statement of solidarity, optimism and positivity, as hundreds of York County residents hit the streets Friday night for two-plus hours of cruising and community.
While Cruise Night was designed as a fun way for individuals and families to get out of the house and have some sort of safe yet communal activity – it almost felt like a “we won’t be beaten down” rally.
Owners of beautifully restored vehicles were joined by mini-vans transporting moms and kids; teenage boys in loud, jacked up pickups were joined by grandparents in their four-door sedans; U.S. Senator Ben Sasse’s famous campaign motorhome was followed by motorcyclists.
The positive parade ran from the south end of the city all the way to the north – the north end was a special treat for everyone as that was the point where residents at Willow Brook and the Hearthstone could look outside and witness the incredible view.
Law enforcement officers waved while cruising youngsters honked back.
Many of the mobile individuals dined in their vehicles that night, on take-out meals and snacks they picked up from local businesses along the way.
Mother Nature cooperated with the effort – although the weather turned to the nasty side on Sunday, Friday evening brought beautiful spring weather and a breath of fresh air for those who have been cooped up at home for a long time.
All types of music could be heard as the different types of people passed by – country, 80s heavy metal, rap, pop (lots of Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars), and yes, plenty of Elvis.
The roar of all the motors sometimes sounded like the town had a heartbeat.
Or maybe it was just a reinforcement that this community, this county, this state, this nation, actually does have a heartbeat and will continue to, despite the trying times being experienced right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.