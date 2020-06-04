YORK – Custom-made metal benches will be created to commemorate York County’s 150th anniversary.
The project will be funded through a $7,500 grant from the York County Visitors Improvement Fund (this money is the revenue generated by the county’s lodging taxes and is allocated specifically for these types of projects).
The decision to move forward was made this week by the York County Commissioners, after a recommendation from the York County Visitors Bureau.
“We’ve been talking about this project since the first of the year,” said York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier.
A bench, made of metal and powder-coated, will be made for each community in the county. Each community will have its own logo/design, with that design including their dates of incorporation/establishment. Each community was able to provide input into the design of their bench.
All local businesses will be used for the construction.
“We have all the logos for all nine communities in the county and the project is ready to go to the manufacturer,” Obermier said.
When they are completed, the benches will be mounted/affixed to concrete slabs, at the fairgrounds. Not only will the benches be there to celebrate this year’s 150th birthday of the county, it will also honor each town. And they will be permanent, usable fixtures at that cumulative county space.
All the commissioners approved the usage of the improvement funds and the project.
During the discussion, York County Visitors Bureau Director Bob Sautter was asked how the influx of lodging tax receipts has been affected during the pandemic. He explained that because the receipts reflect the lodging taxes that were paid two months ago, the true effect has not yet been seen – but will soon be, as the April transactions will be reflected in the June receipts.
It was noted, however, that the existing grant funds will not be greatly depleted this summer as many – if not all -- community events (which historically receive those granted funds for promotion, etc.) have been canceled.
