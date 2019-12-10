YORK -- Central Valley Ag Cooperative (CVA) recently hosted its annual meeting at the Holthus Convention Center in York, on Nov. 25, for member-owners to review the fiscal year. CVA reported $8.7 million in total profit from $1.4 billion in total sales for their fiscal year 2019, ending on Aug. 31, 2019.
“I am really proud of the job our employees did,” said Carl Dickinson, CEO/president of Central Valley Ag. “This was an extremely difficult year with floods, rain, and many challenging conditions for the entire industry.” Despite those challenges, CVA reported an over $9 million increase in working capital from 2018.
“CVA has built a balance sheet to withstand the difficult times in agriculture, ensuring your cooperative will be there to serve future generations of producers,” said Dave Beckman, CVA board chairman.
The cooperative also invested $42.6 million in several capital improvement and expansion projects to better serve patrons. “We’re here to add value and help our farmers in their operations – both in easing their workload, reducing the stress. To ultimately make more profits, raise more bushels,” said Dickinson. “It’s about us getting up every day in an ever-changing world and saying, ‘What do we need to do to add value today?’”
At the meeting, CVA announced the election of Dave Beckman, Pat Wemhoff, Randy Johnson, Ron Benson, Mark Philips and Jacob Porter to serve on their Board of Directors.
Three new associate board members were announced at the meeting:
• Grant Schmidt - Henderson
• Derek Applebee - Akron, Iowa
• Ryan May – Hunter, Kan.
CVA relies on its Board of Directors to position the cooperative for future success and profitability for member-owners. CVA’s Board of Directors is made up of local agricultural producers who are recognized for their industry expertise, as well as economic and community development skills.
“Serving on the CVA Co-op Board prompts me to take a wider view of agriculture, which I value and enjoy,” said Jacob Porter, CVA Board of Director from Mankato, Kansas. “It’s exciting to be a part of, and I believe producer-owned cooperatives are necessary for a healthy marketplace for agricultural inputs and products.”
