YORK -- Coronation of the 2020 York Czech Queen Sophia Kripal will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at the York Asera Care Building, 421 Lincoln Ave (use south door).
The evening begins at 7 p.m.
Miss Kripal is from Lincoln. Sophia is a cousin of Michelle Weidel who was our York queen in 2006. Michelle went on to represent the York Czechs at the State level. Members and guests are encouraged to wear their kroj to add to the festivities.
Everyone is invited to attend.
