YORK — Kirby’s School of Dance’s celebration at the Holthus Convention Center proved so popular, there had to be a police presence directing traffic as hundreds of dance families cruised the parking lot.
“The York Police Department went the extra mile,” said Kirby’s School of Dance’s director Kirby Crawford. “They deserve a shout-out.”
It was the dance families, however, that took center “stage.” Hundreds of students had piled into vehicles in their best dance costumes to celebrate a year of hard work – and a bit of disappointment, as their recital was not held as scheduled.
“Every dance studio is in the same boat,” Crawford said. “This [recital postponement] has kind of been a disappointment.”
In an effort to alleviate that bit of disappointment, the staff at Kirby’s School of Dance came up with a special way to cap off the season. “We took the parade idea and made it our own,” Crawford said. “The staff here just came together to make this a successful event.”
Families decorated their vehicles and paraded around the Holthus Center’s parking lot, stopping as instructors offered social distancing-friendly recognition to the dancers and students waved at their dance friends from afar. Many of the dancers hadn’t seen their beloved instructors in months, as COVID-19 concerns led the studio to conduct classes via Zoom.
A sidewalk photo stop was included with a Kirby’s backdrop. Students twirled and smiled as they had their pictures taken in their dance outfits.
Crawford said her studio has been in close communication with Four Corners Health Department throughout the pandemic. “We’re doing what we can with the guidelines that are in place.” There is still a chance the final recital will go on, tentatively June 28 – unless social distancing recommendations are still in place, Crawford said. “We’ll have to cancel, and I won’t be made up from there.”
Even so, events like the Kirby’s School of Dance parade lift the spirits of its dance families. “We wanted to do something special for our families,” Crawford said. “It’s all about the memories.”
