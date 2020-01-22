OMAHA - Roughly 4,500 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2019 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the Chancellor’s and/or Dean’s List.
Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor’s degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the Chancellor’s List and/or Dean’s List at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.
York area students named to the Fall 2019 Chancellor’s List include: Lexie Faber of Aurora; Leta Lohrmeyer of Aurora; Corey Maloley of Geneva; Mckenna Friesen of Henderson; Cale Harless of Polk; Sheldon Bale of Seward; Nathan Andres of Sutton; Nathan Hohensee of Sutton.
York area students named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List include: Adam Hahn of Aurora; Nolan Meyer of Aurora; Nicholas Miller of Aurora; Maya Nachtigal of Aurora; Jordan Stevenson of Aurora; Nicholas Weber of Aurora; Mara Stuhr of Bradshaw; Kaitlynn Kool of Cordova; Sidney Due of Friend; Isabel Eberspacher of Friend; Madison Bonin of Geneva; Braden Myers of Geneva; Hannah Norvell of Geneva; Ethan Reinsch of Geneva; Faith Lauber of Grafton; Brooklyn Epp of Henderson; Katelyn Janzen of Henderson; Mikayla Dyell of Seward; Justin Rathbone of Seward; Erica Pokorney of Shelby; Keiji Collins of Sutton; Abigail Osterhaus of Sutton; May Tomes of Utica; Will Bailey of York; Josie Hulse of York; Lauren Riley of York; Katherine Sieck of York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.