Not only is the Year of 2019 coming to a close, but so is the decade.
The 2010s are about to become history as 2020 is just around the corner.
Today, we will begin a two-day series to look back at what happened in York County and surrounding communities in the YNT coverage area during 2010s. We will recap the most read online, the stories of success, moving moments, the stories of change and events that had impact while creating conversation.
The second portion of the series will be published on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
2010 NEBRASKA AVENUE SEWER AND DRAINAGE SYSTEM PROJECT STARTS
After years of discussion and engineering, work actually began on the very large, multi-million dollar sewer/drainage system project down Nebraska Avenue.
2011 KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE CONTROVERSY HERE, AROUND STATE
The heated debate regarding the proposed construction of the Keystone XL pipeline raged about the state, even prompting a special session of the Nebraska Legislature.
2012 BANK ROBBER SHOWS OFF MONEY IN VIDEO
In late November, 2012, a woman walked into the Cornerstone Bank branch in Waco. She presented a note to the teller saying she had a gun, she wanted money and the teller had minutes to comply.
2013 GREG ADAMS NAMED SPEAKER OF THE LEGISLATURE
Sen. Greg Adams of York, representing District 24, was named the Speaker of the Legislature when the unicameral convened for the 2013 session.
2014 SUPER BOWL VIDEO SHOT IN MILLIGAN FEATURED YHS BAND
The year started with excitement as in early January, a mystery began to unfold as it was announced the tiny town of Milligan would be the location of a Pepsi video/commercial to ramp up hype leading up to the Super Bowl. Included in the video would be a mystery music star and the York High School band.
