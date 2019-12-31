Not only is the Year of 2019 coming to a close, but so is the decade.
The 2010s are about to become history as 2020 is just a day away.
Today, we will continue a two-day series to look back at what happened in York County and surrounding communities in the YNT coverage area during 2010s. We will recap the most read online, the stories of success, moving moments, the stories of change and events that had impact while creating conversation.
Last Saturday, we looked at the beginning of the decade. Today, we will finish with 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
2015 VOLUNTEERS RALLIED AGAINST FLOOD THREATS IN MCCOOL
On the morning of Saturday, June 6, warnings started coming from the west that a surge of water was coming down the Blue River.
2016 BALLPARK COMPLEX IS COMPLETED
The new eight-field baseball and softball complex on the east side of York was opened to the public for the first time in November, 2016.
2017 HISTORICAL ECLIPSE MESMERIZED, BROUGHT THOUSANDS TO THE AREA
Thousands descended upon this area on Aug. 21 to witness the historical full solar eclipse.
2018 DUST STORM PARALYZED TRAVEL, CAUSED MASSIVE DAMAGE
A sudden dust storm between Henderson and Aurora, in late April, 2018, caused very dangerous driving conditions, shut down Interstate 80. It also resulted in one death and dozens of motorists being injured, not to mention an exhaustive amount of damage.
