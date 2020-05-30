YORK -- Following weeks of careful consideration, York High School Class of 2020 graduation ceremony plans are becoming solidified.
Plans and procedures have been thoroughly examined, the school collaborating with Four Corners Health Department Executive Director Laura McDougall to make sure graduates and guests are safe.
The private ceremony is slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Levitt Stadium in York. Each graduating senior will pre-register a maximum of six guests, who will receive tickets.
“Unfortunately community members can’t just show up, but it’s the only way we can do this,” said York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew.
York High School Principal Jason Heitz said he realizes more people want to attend, but that the health and safety of the community is paramount. “We’re going with directed health measures and the local health department’s guidelines,” he said. “We can’t risk disobeying those rules.”
In following said rules, ticketholders will undergo health screenings upon arrival, and enter in assigned gates. Each senior’s group must remain on the field in a designated, mapped-out area in order to maintain social distancing between groups. Stadium seating will be unavailable. Following the ceremony, there will be an organized dismissal.
Bartholomew credited Heitz, York Parks & Rec, YHS Class of 2020 parents and YHS Class of 2020 officers and graduation ceremony committee members for their efforts in planning a much-wanted ceremony. “I appreciate their flexibility and willingness to get this planned,” Bartholomew said.
Heitz said he was impressed with how the Class of 2020 members have freely exchanged ideas back-and-forth. “They’ve done a great job of being honest and answering any questions,” he said.
Included in the latest plans are rain dates: Sunday June 28 (Levitt Stadium) – or, in the event of inclement weather, the York City Auditorium. Having the ceremony at the auditorium will require whittling down graduates’ guests to two adults per family.
While many of the basic elements of YHS Class of 2020 graduation are coming together, there is still much planning to do, Bartholomew said. “There are many more details to come. We’re going to get this done no matter what.”
Watch York Public Schools social media accounts and the York News Times for updated information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.