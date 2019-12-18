KEARNEY – Undergraduate and graduate degrees for 381 students will be conferred at commencement exercises 10 a.m. Friday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Barbara Hancock Snyder is the featured speaker. Vice president of student affairs emeritus from the University of Utah, Snyder served as vice chancellor for student affairs at UNK from 1988-99 and held various positions at Iowa State University from 1975-88.
UNK commencement ceremonies are webcast at www.unk.edu. Find out more details at http://www.unk.edu/about/commencement/index.php
Graduates from the York area will include: Jordan Honas of Aurora, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Grayce McDowell of Aurora, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction – Reading/Special Education; Alex Sellers of Aurora, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Honorable Mention; Mary Steele of Osceola, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Cohl Gottschalk of Seward, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Middle Grades, Magna Cum Laude; Julie Lazarchic of Seward, Masters of Arts in Education, Special Education – Special Education Generalist; Jennifer Harlow of York, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education – Special Education Generalist.
