Among others, the counties of Clay, Fillmore, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Polk, Thayer and York were placed in a dense fog advisory Wednesday morning into the afternoon.
In areas visibility was as low as one quarter mile. Some of the National Weather Service’s tips for driving in dense fog include slowing down and allowing extra time to reach your destination, maintaining a following distance greater than usual and never using high-beam lights.
Also, don’t depend on running headlights – turn on your low beam lights so that rear light indicators will be on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.