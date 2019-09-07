The newest member of the York County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Kelsey Blundell, recently completed basic training at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island.
Throughout the 14-week training process, Deputy Blundell successfully completed hundreds of hours of training, numerous written tests and practical testing. She graduated with the 202nd Basic Training Session on Friday, August 23. Deputy Blundell joined the York County Sheriff’s Office in January, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.